IHC allows Zahoor Tarders to become party in birds import case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday allowed petitioner Zahoor Traders to become a respondent in the case against the import of rare species of birds.

Dr. Afzal Javed, counsel for the Zahoor Traders, appeared before IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and requested him to make his clients a party in the case.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till next week. It also instructed the Ministry of Climate Change to send its representative on the next date of the hearing.