IHC Announces Eid Holidays
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notification regarding the holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr in IHC and district courts.
As per the notification issued by the registrar office, Eid holidays would be observed from April 21-25, in IHC and lower courts.
