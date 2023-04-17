UrduPoint.com

IHC Announces Eid Holidays

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

IHC announces Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notification regarding the holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr in IHC and district courts.

As per the notification issued by the registrar office, Eid holidays would be observed from April 21-25, in IHC and lower courts.

