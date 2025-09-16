IHC Appoints Justice Raja Inaam As Head Of Anti-harassment Committee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday appointed Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas as the head of the anti-harassment Committee.
The notification has been issued with the approval of Chief Justice IHC. Previously, Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz was heading the committee.
