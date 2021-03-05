IHC appoints three senior lawyers amicus curiae in bar strike case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday appointed three senior lawyers as amicus curiae in a plea seeking restoration of "Bar Strike Case" earlier dismissed due to lawyers' strike and sought written comments till next date.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the case filed regarding the above matter.

The court instructed the Vice Chairman Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) and President Islamabad High Court Bar Association to appear before the bench in person and give arguments in the matter.

The court said that the petitioner had previously stated that he couldn't arrive court due to bar strike and strict security deployment but later he only gave arguments on security point.

The court asked the senior lawyer to clarify that whether the IBC had authority to give call for court boycott. Whether the IBC's strike could be termed as ground for courts' boycott under the law, the bench asked.

The court appointed three senior lawyers including Makhdoom Ali Khan, Suleman Akram Raja and Afnan Karim Kundi as amicus curiae and sought their written opinion in the case.