IHC approached against arrest of KP employees in during protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A petition has been moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday against registration of cases and arrest of KPK government’s employees for participating in protest march of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The petition prayed the court to issue directives to terminate the FIR registered by Sangjani Police Station Islamabad against the personnel and return of the seized vehicles owned by the KPK government.

The petition has named Inspector General of Police (IGP) ICT, DIG, SSP and SHO Police Station Sangjani as respondents. The petition said that the government servants were demonstrating their duties and participating in the peaceful protest of CM Gandapur.

Officials and government owned vehicles were there in protocol of Chief Minister KP, it said. The Islamabad police had arrested the government servants and vehicles along with the protesters.