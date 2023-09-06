Open Menu

IHC Approached To Stop Imran Khan's Arrest In Other Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 07:45 PM

IHC approached to stop Imran Khan's arrest in other cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition along with objections tomorrow, seeking issuance of a stay order against his arrest in other cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition along with objections tomorrow, seeking issuance of a stay order against his arrest in other cases.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case filed through Imran Khan's counsel Salman Safdar Advocate.

The petitioner had named NAB, FIA and Police as respondents in his case.

It may be mentioned here that the registrar office had raised a few objections against the petition.

The IHC's bench would take up the case along with the objections of the registrar's office.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police National Accountability Bureau Federal Investigation Agency May Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

The Lahore High Court (LHC) remands bail petitions ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) remands bail petitions of 97 PTI workers to trial co ..

14 minutes ago
 Delegation of LSG Hydropower Korea calls on careta ..

Delegation of LSG Hydropower Korea calls on caretaker minister

14 minutes ago
 KP's caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum w ..

KP's caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum wages of laborers from Rs. 2500 ..

15 minutes ago
 Pak Post launches EMS plus services for South Punj ..

Pak Post launches EMS plus services for South Punjab

15 minutes ago
 Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' ..

Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' in connection with Defence Day ..

15 minutes ago
 KP Governor condoles with APP Bureau Chief over sa ..

KP Governor condoles with APP Bureau Chief over sad demise of his mother

15 minutes ago
Mother of Bureau Chief APP passes away

Mother of Bureau Chief APP passes away

15 minutes ago
 VOA South & Central Asia Division Head calls on NA ..

VOA South & Central Asia Division Head calls on NA Speaker

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs DCs to monitor price control ..

Commissioner directs DCs to monitor price control drive

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Oscar Selection Committee Announced for ..

Pakistan's Oscar Selection Committee Announced for 2024

47 minutes ago
 Storms kill 12 in Mediterranean, east Europe

Storms kill 12 in Mediterranean, east Europe

24 minutes ago
 RCCI Cairo Business Conference to begin on Septemb ..

RCCI Cairo Business Conference to begin on September, 7

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan