ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition along with objections tomorrow, seeking issuance of a stay order against his arrest in other cases.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case filed through Imran Khan's counsel Salman Safdar Advocate.

The petitioner had named NAB, FIA and Police as respondents in his case.

It may be mentioned here that the registrar office had raised a few objections against the petition.

The IHC's bench would take up the case along with the objections of the registrar's office.