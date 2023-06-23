Open Menu

IHC Approves Interim Bails Of Asad, Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday approved the interim bails of PTI's leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in a case registered by Tarnol Police Station.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the pre-arrest bail case filed by the two accused. Earlier, the lower court had cancelled their bail while terminating the same.

The IHC bench had granted time till this date to the petitioners for appearance before it.

The court accepted the bails of the accused till July 10 and sought a case record from the police. It may be mentioned here that Tarnol Police Station had registered a case against the two leaders in connection with the riots of May 9.

The local court terminated their interim bails on June 20, after which they got protective bails from Peshawar High Court for appearance before IHC.

