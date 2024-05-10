Open Menu

IHC Asks City Admin To Re-fix Roti Price After Consultation With Naanbais

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM

IHC asks city admin to re-fix roti price after consultation with naanbais

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the representatives of Naanbai Association and the Deputy Commissioner to settle the price of naan and roti in capital with consensus after holding a meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the representatives of Naanbai Association and the Deputy Commissioner to settle the price of naan and roti in capital with consensus after holding a meeting.

The court also instructed the district administration to de-seal the sealed shops and release the arrested people in line of violations.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by Naanbai Association against the new notification regarding the price of naan and roti.

During the course of proceeding, the state counsel adopted the stance that this year there is a good production of wheat in the country and Rs1000 cut has been witnessed in flour price. He said that the price of roti should be decreased with the price of flour.

The court said that it also has to view the interest of poor people, adding that it is hard for the workers to roost roti in extreme hot weather.

The petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to suspend the new notification.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing Weather Poor Price Islamabad High Court Wheat Court Flour

Recent Stories

Bodies of seven labourers of Gawadar incident shif ..

Bodies of seven labourers of Gawadar incident shifted to Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered

10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance cooperation to co ..

Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance cooperation to combat human trafficking

3 minutes ago
 IGP honours 5 SIs for passing CSS exams

IGP honours 5 SIs for passing CSS exams

3 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on girls' sc ..

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on girls' school in North Waziristan

2 minutes ago
 Rahim Yar Khan police arrest PO

Rahim Yar Khan police arrest PO

2 minutes ago
Four killed in in Bahawalpur road accident

Four killed in in Bahawalpur road accident

2 minutes ago
 Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bai ..

Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bail

2 minutes ago
 Central Asian Volleyball C'ship trophy unveiled

Central Asian Volleyball C'ship trophy unveiled

15 minutes ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangeme ..

Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 148

16 minutes ago
 NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding ..

NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding activities during exam

16 minutes ago
 Excise dept completes preparations for unregistere ..

Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan