IHC asks city admin to re-fix roti price after consultation with naanbais

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the representatives of Naanbai Association and the Deputy Commissioner to settle the price of naan and roti in capital with consensus after holding a meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the representatives of Naanbai Association and the Deputy Commissioner to settle the price of naan and roti in capital with consensus after holding a meeting.

The court also instructed the district administration to de-seal the sealed shops and release the arrested people in line of violations.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by Naanbai Association against the new notification regarding the price of naan and roti.

During the course of proceeding, the state counsel adopted the stance that this year there is a good production of wheat in the country and Rs1000 cut has been witnessed in flour price. He said that the price of roti should be decreased with the price of flour.

The court said that it also has to view the interest of poor people, adding that it is hard for the workers to roost roti in extreme hot weather.

The petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to suspend the new notification.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.