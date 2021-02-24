UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Asks Commission To Hear Stance Of 'bhatta' Owners

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

IHC asks commission to hear stance of 'bhatta' owners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the commission, constituted against forced labor at bricks kiln, to continue its working and also hear the stance of 'bhatta' owners.

The Bhatta owners' lawyer took the stance before the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah that the commission had compiled its report into the matter without listening their stance. Bhatta owners were also against forced labor, he said, adding that there was no case of forced labor in Federal capital.

However, the commission's representative Umer Gilani said that the priorities could be analyzed through it that there were only two labor inspectors working in whole capital area.

The IHC chief justice said that it was a matter of executive and the court wouldn't interfere into it. He further remarked that the this was unfortunate that the concept of slavery was still prevalent in 21st century in this form.

The court said that the it had also made this commission as implementation commission regarding its recommendation against forced labor at bricks kiln. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Century Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

2 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

5 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

11 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

13 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.