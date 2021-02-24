IHC asks commission to hear stance of 'bhatta' owners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the commission, constituted against forced labor at bricks kiln, to continue its working and also hear the stance of 'bhatta' owners.

The Bhatta owners' lawyer took the stance before the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah that the commission had compiled its report into the matter without listening their stance. Bhatta owners were also against forced labor, he said, adding that there was no case of forced labor in Federal capital.

However, the commission's representative Umer Gilani said that the priorities could be analyzed through it that there were only two labor inspectors working in whole capital area.

The IHC chief justice said that it was a matter of executive and the court wouldn't interfere into it. He further remarked that the this was unfortunate that the concept of slavery was still prevalent in 21st century in this form.

The court said that the it had also made this commission as implementation commission regarding its recommendation against forced labor at bricks kiln. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.