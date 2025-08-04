IHC asks DC ICT to hold negotiation with protesters outside press club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Deputy Commissioner ICT to hold talks with the protesters outside the National Press Club Islamabad to end the gathering there.

Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the petition against the closure of the roads by the protesters. The court said that the DC should hold talks with the protesters and tell them that they cannot sit here. During the hearing on the petition of the Sector F-6 PSO Petrol Pump Administration, Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, SSP Operations Shoaib Khan, DSP Legal Sajid Cheema and others appeared in the court.

The Chief Justice asked, "Tell me, why is the road blocked? It is their business." The Advocate General Islamabad said that the Baloch Youth Council members are protesting. The Chief Justice asked, "Is permission given for the protest?" To which the Advocate General said, "No permission." We disperse the protesters but they come back again.

The Chief Justice asked, "Where is the administration, what is it doing?" Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar told the Islamabad administration to take serious steps, what you have done is insufficient, you have to protect the property of the other party, under which law are you blocking the property of the other party?

The Deputy Commissioner said that we can give them an alternative place to protest. The Chief Justice told Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon he should negotiate with them that you cannot sit here. The court sought report at next hearing after two weeks. If it has been said for fifteen days, it does not mean that you should come back after fifteen days.

DC Irfan Nawaz Memon said no sir, we will do it immediately, the petitioner lawyer said that our business is at a standstill, the direction for action should be given. The Chief Justice remarked that the direction has been given. The court adjourned the hearing with the above instructions.