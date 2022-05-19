UrduPoint.com

IHC Asks FIA To Follow SOPs In Sami Ibrahim Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 05:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) directing it to ensure implementation of SOPs before action against tv anchor Sami Ibrahim.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Sami Ibrahim regarding the matter. During the hearing, the court asked the petitioner whether the FIA was still taking action against the journalist.

The petitioner' lawyer answered in yes and said that the FIA had again served a notice to his client in which the same allegations had been repeated. The court sought reply from FIA and adjourned the case till May 26.

