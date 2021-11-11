UrduPoint.com

IHC Asks ICT Admin To Decide Citizen's Application

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday orders district administration to decide the application of citizen seeking to provide security during events of Bari Imam Shrine's annual 'Urs'.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC issued two pages judgment and disposed of the case, subsequently.

The order stated that the petitioner had attracted the attention toward security measures at shrine and also informed the court that his application was already pending with district administration.

He prayed the court to order district administration to decide the application. The court said the application was appropriate and it was the right of every citizen to be heard under the law.

The order said that the court had expected from the district administration that it would decide the application within one month.

