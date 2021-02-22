IHC asks IHCBA, IO to cooperate with JIT in lawyers' protest case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the IHCBA and investigation officer to cooperate with joint investigation team in bail cases of two lawyers.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the post arrest bail cases of lawyers Nazia Bibi and Naveed Malik in IHC attack case.

IHCBA President Haseeb Chaudhry and Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court on behalf of two lawyers.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till one-week with above instructions.