UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Asks IHCBA, IO To Cooperate With JIT In Lawyers' Protest Case

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

IHC asks IHCBA, IO to cooperate with JIT in lawyers' protest case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the IHCBA and investigation officer to cooperate with joint investigation team in bail cases of two lawyers.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the post arrest bail cases of lawyers Nazia Bibi and Naveed Malik in IHC attack case.

IHCBA President Haseeb Chaudhry and Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court on behalf of two lawyers.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till one-week with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Lawyers Islamabad High Court Post Court

Recent Stories

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

1 minute ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

11 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

17 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

18 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

36 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.