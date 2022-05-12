IHC asks lawyers to give arguments on next hearing in Avenfield apartment reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday instructed the respondents to give arguments on next hearing after preparation in appeals of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday instructed the respondents to give arguments on next hearing after preparation in appeals of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (reted) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield Property reference.

Maryam Nawaz appeared before court along with her legal team this day. Special Prosecutor NAB Imtiaz Saddiqui expressed excuse to appear while the other Special Prosecutor Azhar Saddiq could not appear due to engagements in Lahore High Court.

At the outset of hearing, defence lawyer Irfan Qadir pleaded that this bench had raised some questions before the bureau which could not be answered so far. The two new prosecutor were given time for preparation but today both could not attend the proceeding, he said.

He said the arguments almost had been completed and prayed the court not to further delay the case.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked that why the defence lawyer Amjad Perviaz did not raise same objections during the trial to this the lawyer said he had pointed it out.

Irfan Qadir argued that their case was that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had prepared a false case and there were no solid proofs against his clients.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court would view the matter despite if there were lack of proofs. The court said it had asked the bureau to present the case record.

Irfan Qadir said the case had same grounds from Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that former prime minister should be given a comfort so that he would be able to return and appear.

The NAB prosecutor objected on the matter and said this matter was not currently before this court. Amjad Pervaiz said that the NAB was only using delaying tactics.

The court asked the lawyers to give arguments on next hearing on June 2. It said that the court wanted to conclude the appeals in few weeks. A two judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case.