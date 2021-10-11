UrduPoint.com

IHC Asks MoF To Decide Veena Malik's Kids Custody Case

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

IHC asks MoF to decide Veena Malik's kids custody case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoF) to decide the matter of children's custody between actress Veena Malik and her husband under the law.

The court asked the ministry to hear the two sides before deciding the dispute and disposed of the case filed by Asad Khattak, the ex-husband of Veena Malik.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Asad Khattak seeking custody of his children.

Earlier, the ministry in its report had declared the stance of Asad Khattak against the facts.

Asad Khattak alleged that Veena Malik had shifted the children to Pakistan despite the orders of a Dubai court. The Pakistan's foreign office had assisted her in this act, he added.

The court subsequently disposed off the petition of Khattak with the above instructions.

