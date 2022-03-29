UrduPoint.com

IHC Asks NAB To Submits Comments In Acquittal Plea Of Asif Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 07:37 PM

IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea of Asif Zardari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its comments in acquittal plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari in suspicious transaction reference and extended its stay order against the trial court's proceeding

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea of Asif Ali Zardari.

NAB Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana and associate lawyer of Farouk H. Naek Waheed Rajpar appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the associate counsel told the court that Mr. Naek couldn't attend the proceeding due to his engagements before the top court. He prayed the court to adjourn hearing till next date. Meanwhile, the court asked the NAB to submit its comments to it before the next date of hearing. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till May 11. It may be mentioned here that the accountability court had dismissed the acquittal plea of former president. The petitioner had challenged the decision before the IHC.

