IHC asks petitioner to share footage with police about missing Murad Akbar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the petitioner to share the footage of missing Shahzad Akbar's brother with the investigation officer and also record its statement before police.

The court also instructed the inspector general of Police (IGP) to ensure the protection of family members of victim Murad Akbar.

The IHC's bench issued a written order regarding the hearing into the case for the recovery of Shahzad Akbar. It said that the court was told that FIR had been registered against unknown people who lifted Murad Akbar in police uniform.

The court also instructed the IGP Islamabad to give the undertaking that the police would take all possible measures for the recovery of the victim and action would also be taken against the accused for using police uniforms.

It asked the case investigation officer to probe the matter as per law after viewing the all facts of the incidents and submit his report to the secretary interior. The court noted that apparently a personnel of Islamabad Police and a lady constable could be seen in the video clip of the incident.

The order said that this court had imposed Rs2 million fine to each in a missing person case of 2018, adding that the appeal against the verdict was still pending before the division bench. It said that it would also be appropriate that the same division bench would hear the same case. The court instructed the registrar office to send the case file to the chief justice IHC in this regard.