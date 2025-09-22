IHC Asks Petitioner's Lawyer To Approach Civil Court Against FBR Decision
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the petitioner’s lawyer to approach the relevant forum of civil court in his case against the decision of Federal board of Revenue.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the case.
The court said that the jurisdiction of the civil court is wide.
The civil judge can issue a contempt notice to the Deputy Commissioner and send it to the Establishment Division.
On which the petitioner's lawyer said that in our case, the Deputy Commissioner's lawyer told the civil judge that this is not your jurisdiction. Justice Kiyani said that the lawyer's job is to make a judge a lion out of a goat. If a judge has become a goat, make him a lion.
