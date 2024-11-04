IHC asks police to proceed as per law in Intizar Panjutha case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the police to proceed as per the law after the taking the statement of PTI lawyer Intizar Panjutha who was recently recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the police to proceed as per the law after the taking the statement of PTI lawyer Intizar Panjutha who was recently recovered.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the law and order situation in the capital was not satisfactory and added the things that used to happen in Karachi, had now started happening here as well.

Ali Bukhari Advocate said that Intizar Panjutha has been recovered but his health condition was not good and he was in Lahore.

The Chief Justice said that his mental and physical condition was s not such that he could be asked anything. The police should record his statement after a few days and take action according to the law, he added.

The Chief Justice said that "I saw on tv about Intizar Panjutha and felt very bad. What happened to Intizar Panjutha is not something that can be tolerated."

Justice Aamer Farooq said that this did not happen in civilized societies. He addressed the Additional Attorney General and said "why the incidents of missing persons are happening here. Even if we take it as kidnapping for ransom, still these incidents should be prevented."

Additional Attorney General Manawar Iqbal Dogal said that the Attorney General did make an effort in good faith but it was taken in a negative manner.

The Chief Justice said that there should not be a negative campaign against the Attorney General. "Criticism may be on the decisions but not on the personalities," he said.