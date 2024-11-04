IHC Asks Police To Proceed As Per Law In Intizar Panjutha Case
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the police to proceed as per the law after the taking the statement of PTI lawyer Intizar Panjutha who was recently recovered
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the police to proceed as per the law after the taking the statement of PTI lawyer Intizar Panjutha who was recently recovered.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the law and order situation in the capital was not satisfactory and added the things that used to happen in Karachi, had now started happening here as well.
Ali Bukhari Advocate said that Intizar Panjutha has been recovered but his health condition was not good and he was in Lahore.
The Chief Justice said that his mental and physical condition was s not such that he could be asked anything. The police should record his statement after a few days and take action according to the law, he added.
The Chief Justice said that "I saw on tv about Intizar Panjutha and felt very bad. What happened to Intizar Panjutha is not something that can be tolerated."
Justice Aamer Farooq said that this did not happen in civilized societies. He addressed the Additional Attorney General and said "why the incidents of missing persons are happening here. Even if we take it as kidnapping for ransom, still these incidents should be prevented."
Additional Attorney General Manawar Iqbal Dogal said that the Attorney General did make an effort in good faith but it was taken in a negative manner.
The Chief Justice said that there should not be a negative campaign against the Attorney General. "Criticism may be on the decisions but not on the personalities," he said.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
FESCO issues shutdown program
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshi ..
Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative issues in Jhang5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities5 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test5 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program11 minutes ago
-
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshid11 minutes ago
-
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi11 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case16 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organises Cricket Festival17 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force nabs suspects after exchange of gunfire3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori , CM felicitate on successful flight test of ballistic m ..3 minutes ago
-
‘Pollution serial killer in Pakistan’: Sherry Rehman3 minutes ago