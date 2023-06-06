UrduPoint.com

IHC Asks Police To Share Documents Regarding Raid At Omar Ayub's House

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

IHC asks police to share documents regarding raid at Omar Ayub's house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the police to share the relevant documents with the petitioner in a case against raid at the house of PTI's leader Omar Ayub.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case, filed by the wife of Omar Ayub against the police raid and alleged harassment.

At the outset, the court asked the police officials that it could arrest the person who was nominated in the FIR but the other family members shouldn't be harassed. The court said that as per the petitioner, the police had raided the house illegally.

The state counsel said that a case was registered against Omra Ayub on May 10, adding the copy of the case had been produced before the court.

He said all legal formalities including the search warrants were collected before raiding the house. At this, the court ordered to provide the relevant documents to the petitioner.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the police had even taken the custody of vehicle from the house of his client to which the police officials said that the petitioner could get the vehicle after 'supardari'.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next week. It may be mentioned that the police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Omar Ayub regarding the riot, violence and vandalizing public property.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Vehicle Wife May FIR Islamabad High Court Family All From Share Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to SMA

12 minutes ago
 MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption ..

MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption, sustainable practices

57 minutes ago
 Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad ..

Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad’s Pilot Challenge Undefined

57 minutes ago
 SEC approves promotion of 711 employees of SP, SPS ..

SEC approves promotion of 711 employees of SP, SPSA

57 minutes ago
 LHC orders to immediately release Shah Mahmood Qur ..

LHC orders to immediately release Shah Mahmood Qureshi

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al Dhaid and Kalba

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.