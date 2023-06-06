ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the police to share the relevant documents with the petitioner in a case against raid at the house of PTI's leader Omar Ayub.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case, filed by the wife of Omar Ayub against the police raid and alleged harassment.

At the outset, the court asked the police officials that it could arrest the person who was nominated in the FIR but the other family members shouldn't be harassed. The court said that as per the petitioner, the police had raided the house illegally.

The state counsel said that a case was registered against Omra Ayub on May 10, adding the copy of the case had been produced before the court.

He said all legal formalities including the search warrants were collected before raiding the house. At this, the court ordered to provide the relevant documents to the petitioner.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the police had even taken the custody of vehicle from the house of his client to which the police officials said that the petitioner could get the vehicle after 'supardari'.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next week. It may be mentioned that the police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Omar Ayub regarding the riot, violence and vandalizing public property.