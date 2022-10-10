IHC asks PTI to remove section-144 from Punjab, KP, then come to court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved judgment on maintainability of the PTI's petition challenging actions under section-144.

The court asked the petitioner to remove this law through the assemblies of Punjab and KPK first where his party was already in power, and then come here.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI's Secretary General Asad Umar.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the law of section-144 was unconstitutional and it was used to stop the peaceful protests.

British rule had introduced this law which still exists in the country, he added.

The court inquired that how the petitioner was an affectee of this law. Whether anyone stopped Asad Umar from taking out a peaceful protest, it asked.

The chief justice remarked that the top court had declared the permission compulsory for everyone to hold a peaceful protest. The court questioned whether the petitioner's party had not imposed section-144 in two provinces where it was in power.

Whether the PTI government didn't impose section 144 when in federation, he asked.