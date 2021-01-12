UrduPoint.com
IHC Asks Radio Pakistan's Sacked Employees To Complete Contractual Term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday asked the sacked contract employees of Pakistan Radio to continue jobs till the remaining period of their contracts.

Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez conducted the hearing on the case, filed by the sacked employees of Radio Pakistan against their expulsion.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioners' lawyer Ahmad Khan Awan while Shahida Sukhera appeared before the court on behalf of Radio Pakistan.

The court said the employees whose contracts had not expired yet should continue their jobs.

However, the employees whose contracts had expired should be decided by the management of Radio Pakistan itself.

The court also said the contract employees who were still in office should not be suspended from work.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 27.

