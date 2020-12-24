UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Asks Shahzad Akbar To Brief PM On Lower Courts' Problems

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

IHC asks Shahzad Akbar to brief PM on lower courts' problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar to visits lower courts to prepare and apprised the prime minister about the problems there.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on case pertaining to delay in provision of justice to public in lower judiciary.

Advisor to Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar, Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi, Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah, Member Islamabad Bar Council Adil Aziz Qazi, office bearers of Islamabad High Court and district bar associations appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that facilitating the common man in district courts has never been priority of any government, adding that judges in lower judiciary were working in very miserable environment.

Shahzad Akbar said that the Prime Minister had also been briefed about the problems in district Katchery.

Addressing him, the chief justice said that you should also visit the accountability courts as he was also an advisor on accountability.

The courts had no staff to give directions even the pressure of work and the top court had given directives to hear cases on daily basis.

The chief justice said that the judges were ready to work round the clock if the executive cooperate with them.

The chief justice directed the advisor to visit the accountability courts himself and brief the Prime Minister about the problems. No one had given attention to the condition of lower courts in last forty years.

Shahzad Akbar said that the court had observed correctly that an advisor had no executive power and he could only give advice. Even he himself had been appearing in these courts, he said, adding that all measures would be taken to improve the condition of lower courts.

The chief justice remarked that working environment was very important for judges. He asked the advisor to prefer the improvement of working environment of judiciary instead of setting up more courts.

The court also sought report regarding administrative control of Federal judicial complex and said that there was no rule of law in 1400 square miles area of capital.

The chief justice further said that there were a lot of complaints regarding land grabbing in Islamabad, this couldn't happen without the connivance of revenue officers.

Justice Athar Minallah said that there was no system for access to early and easy justice, adding that the governance system had become corrupt.

Shahzad Akbar said that he had already visited the lower courts and briefed the Prime Minister with report. He said that he had also told the prime minister about situation of crime ratio.

The chief justice said that the courts had shortage of staff, the culture of recommendations had destroyed everything, adding that the judges of accountability courts had even no place to sit while they had work pressure.

Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that no one was ready to take the responsibility of judicial complex to this the chief justice said that the accountability courts had comparatively more workload.

The chief justice said that this court expects that the Prime Minister would give attention toward judicial reforms. Civil and special courts had more workload but facing shortage of facilities, he noted.

Shahzad Akbar said that law minister was infected with coronavirus and just arrived last day, adding that he would try to visit Katchery along with him.

The court asked the federal government for early completion of the building of IHC. President Islamabad Bar Council demanded the government to also give time frame for completion of high court lawyers complex to this Shahzad Akbar said that all priorities of bars would be viewed after the shifting of IHC to new building.

To a query by bench, Shahzad Akbar said that there was need of a legal opinion regarding establishment of a prosecution branch in Islamabad, adding that he would work on it along with law minister.

The chief justice said that there were private and commercial buildings in district Katchery but the owners were not being paid rents. The court said that the deputy commissioner had submitted report pertaining to land grabbers which also contained some recommendations. The bench asked the advisor to also view that report.

The court adjourned hearing on the case with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Shortage Prime Minister Lawyers Law Minister Visit Man Turkish Lira Islamabad High Court All Government Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transpo ..

26 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, AP-HP Internationa ..

41 minutes ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

52 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.