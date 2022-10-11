IHC asks SSP to conduct inquiry into 'harassment' of ex-advocate general

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad to conduct an inquiry into the alleged harassment of former advocate general Niazullah Niazi and submit its report.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Niazullah Niazi against alleged harassment by the police. The petitioner had named the Federation, Inspector General of Police, SSP and others as respondents in the case.

The petitioner, in his plea, claimed that the Banigala Police Station had prepared a list of people before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march, and he was asked to submit an affidavit for staying peaceful during the protest.

He prayed the court to stop the police from raiding his house or taking an action against him in connection with the PTI's long march.

The court instructed the SSP to ensure that the petitioner would not be harassed, besides directing him to conduct an inquiry into the matter.