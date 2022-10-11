UrduPoint.com

IHC Asks SSP To Conduct Inquiry Into 'harassment' Of Ex-advocate General

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 07:50 PM

IHC asks SSP to conduct inquiry into 'harassment' of ex-advocate general

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad to conduct an inquiry into the alleged harassment of former advocate general Niazullah Niazi and submit its report.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Niazullah Niazi against alleged harassment by the police. The petitioner had named the Federation, Inspector General of Police, SSP and others as respondents in the case.

The petitioner, in his plea, claimed that the Banigala Police Station had prepared a list of people before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march, and he was asked to submit an affidavit for staying peaceful during the protest.

He prayed the court to stop the police from raiding his house or taking an action against him in connection with the PTI's long march.

The court instructed the SSP to ensure that the petitioner would not be harassed, besides directing him to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Police Station Long March Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

26 minutes ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

9 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.