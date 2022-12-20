IHC authorize FIA, Police for action in fraud case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday authorized the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police to take action as per law on complaints against All Pakistan Project Company for looting the public in the name of investment.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the case, instructed the IGP and DG FIA to take action under law after hearing the new complaints. The affectees could approach the police and FIA in this regard.

The court said that it would issue an appropriate order, whether the accounts of the company would be restored or not.

During the hearing, accused Adam Amin's lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq argued that the case related to the company again had been sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said as per the scheme the public was given the profit of Rs190 million. His client was arrested by the NAB and tortured during the custody while pressurizing him for plea bargain.

The NAB prosecutor said that it was NAB's responsibility to file the reference after conducting investigation into the matter. What the department should do if the reference was returned after the amendments in the law, he said.

The court noted the case related to NAB amendments were pending before the top court.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.