IHC Bans Corporal Punishment To Students In Schools

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in schools

IHC CJ Athar Minallah has passed the order and directed the interior ministry to take steps for prevention of corporal punishment to the students in schools.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has banned corporal punishment to children at schools and sought reply from the government on petition moved by famous singer Shehzad Roy.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order on Roy’ petition, with directives to the interior ministry to take steps for prevention of school punishment under article 14 of the Constitution. The judge also observed that national assembly also approved a similar bill highlighting the issue. However, the counsel of Shehzad Roy said that the legislation process is being delayed due to political matters. The court banned the corporal punishment and adjourned further hearing till March 5.

Yesterday, Singer Shehzad Roya asked his fans to join him tomorrow at Islamabad High Court for his case challenging corporal punishment to students in schools.

Taking to Twitter, Shehzad Roya asks his fans to join his legal move and support him for an effort to criminalize corporal punishment. He wrote: “Islamabd High Court is hearing my petition on behalf of @ZindagiTrust to criminalise corporal punishment tomorrow, February 13th @ 9am.Please join me to cover this hearing #EndCorporalPunishment #RepealSection89,”.

Shehzad Roy—the famous singer—has moved petition seeking criminalizing corporal punishment to the students at schools and educational institution on behalf of Zindagi Trust. He said corporal punishment is nothing but inhuman and is damaging for mental and physical health. He asked the court to criminalize corporal punishments, so that the children could grow mentally and physically.

