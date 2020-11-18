IHC bans gathering of 300 persons, public meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court Wednesday completely banned the gathering of 300 persons and public meetings across the country, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, due to the coronavirus.

Dismissing a petition challenging the ban on marquee halls during the second wave of COVID-19, the court endorsed the decisions of the National Coordination Committee, observing that it could not interfere into the affairs of executive..

The court ordered that in view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by National Command and Control Center should be strictly implemented.

The court stated that the organizers of the public meetings would be responsible for any loss of human life due to the coronavirus and legal action would be taken on the violation of its order.

The Attorney General for Pakistan submitted the report which stated that the NCOC took many decisions, including banning of all outdoor gathering of more than 300 persons.

The SOPs' implementation would l be responsibility of the organizers and they would be liable for any death or spread of COVID-19 due to the gatherings as per law, the report said.

The NCOC also made a decision that no indoor event would be allowed and only outdoor events with maximum of 300 guests would be allowed, the report added.

Similarly, other decision of the NCOC was to allow indoor dinning for present and would be reviewed in a week's time while the public was strongly encouraged to be used either outdoor or takeaway options.

The report said the option of early winter vacation would be reviewed after consultation by the Federal education and Professional Training Division with all provinces and federal units in a week's time.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the petition, remarked that it was high time for all the political parties to demonstrate unity against the pandemic. The court had trust in the steps taken by the government as the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) comprised experienced people, he added.

The court observed that in the situation of coronavirus everyone should limit their social activities. The second wave of COVID-19 was comparatively more severe and there was need to strictly implement the SOPs.

In Britain, the police had been given powers to fine the people on violation of SOPs, Justice Minallah said, adding that it was the responsibility of government to ensure full implementation of the SOPs.

The chief justice said many lawmakers had lost their lives due to the corona pandemic.

The chief justice observed that what happened in Gilgit Baltistan was unfortunate where poor people were brought out in political processions. No one knew that who would be the next target of deadly virus, he said.

He observed that the court had a lot of expectations from the Parliament to introduce a universal policy in the current situation.

The attorney general said Prime Minister Imran Khan had cancelled his party's public meeting due to the severity of situation.