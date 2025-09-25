Open Menu

IHC Bans Video Recording Within Its Premises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday imposed a ban on video recording within the premises of court.

According to the circular issued by the court, journalists, lawyers and clerks will not be able to make any kind of video recording.

The circular has clarified that video recording will be completely prohibited in the courtroom, corridor, waiting area and offices. mobile phones will be able to be used only on silent mode, while live streaming and use of cameras are also completely banned.

According to the circular, security personnel have been authorized to take immediate action against those recording.

