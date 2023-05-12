IHC barres authorities from arresting Imran Khan till Monday in all cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the authorities from arresting PTI's chairman Imran Khan till Monday in all FIR which were even not disclosed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the authorities from arresting PTI's chairman Imran Khan till Monday in all FIR which were even not disclosed.

The court also granted an eleven-day protective bail to PTI's chairman Imran Khan in three FIRs registered in Lahore under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) pertaining to violence and vandalizing the public property.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each case and directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum during the time.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the bail petition moved by former prime minister Imran Khan through his lawyers.

The PTI's chairman appeared before the court in personal capacity after going through the biometric.

At the outset of hearing, the lawyer prayed the court to grant his client protection in all the cases filed against him since May 9.

Justice Jahangiri remarked that the incumbent government had a case registered against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid in North Waziristan's Baka Khel.

He also noted that the PTI government had registered similar cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif and others.

After hearing arguments, the court, however, granted bail to Khan and issued orders that he should not be arrested in the "cases that he has no knowledge of" till Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a single member bench comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted transit bail to Imran Khan till May 22, in an FIR pertaining the murder of Zille Shah, an activist of PTI in Lahore.

Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar said cases were lodged against his client in Lahore after he was arrested on May 9.

He appealed to the court to grant his client transitory bail for approaching the relevant court.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Jahangiri granted transit bail to the PTI chief till May 22, against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.