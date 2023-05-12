UrduPoint.com

IHC Barres Authorities From Arresting Imran Khan Till Monday In All Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

IHC barres authorities from arresting Imran Khan till Monday in all cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the authorities from arresting PTI's chairman Imran Khan till Monday in all FIR which were even not disclosed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the authorities from arresting PTI's chairman Imran Khan till Monday in all FIR which were even not disclosed.

The court also granted an eleven-day protective bail to PTI's chairman Imran Khan in three FIRs registered in Lahore under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) pertaining to violence and vandalizing the public property.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each case and directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum during the time.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the bail petition moved by former prime minister Imran Khan through his lawyers.

The PTI's chairman appeared before the court in personal capacity after going through the biometric.

At the outset of hearing, the lawyer prayed the court to grant his client protection in all the cases filed against him since May 9.

Justice Jahangiri remarked that the incumbent government had a case registered against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid in North Waziristan's Baka Khel.

He also noted that the PTI government had registered similar cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif and others.

After hearing arguments, the court, however, granted bail to Khan and issued orders that he should not be arrested in the "cases that he has no knowledge of" till Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a single member bench comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted transit bail to Imran Khan till May 22, in an FIR pertaining the murder of Zille Shah, an activist of PTI in Lahore.

Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar said cases were lodged against his client in Lahore after he was arrested on May 9.

He appealed to the court to grant his client transitory bail for approaching the relevant court.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Jahangiri granted transit bail to the PTI chief till May 22, against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Murder Imran Khan North Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Lawyers Rashid May FIR Islamabad High Court Muslim All From Government Court

Recent Stories

PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action ..

PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action

2 minutes ago
 Punjab sports contingents continue preparations fo ..

Punjab sports contingents continue preparations for National Games under the aeg ..

2 minutes ago
 Administrator inspects installation of bulk line o ..

Administrator inspects installation of bulk line of sewerage

2 seconds ago
 PbOA President hands over torch of 34th National G ..

PbOA President hands over torch of 34th National Games to Secretary Sports Punja ..

3 seconds ago
 Sudanese Health Minister Denies WHO Report of Infe ..

Sudanese Health Minister Denies WHO Report of Infectious Disease Outbreaks

5 seconds ago
 UN Believes Sudan's Rival Forces Violate Ceasefire ..

UN Believes Sudan's Rival Forces Violate Ceasefire Believing They Can Win War

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.