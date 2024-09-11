Open Menu

IHC Bars Arrest Of PTI MNA On His Return

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 10:40 PM

IHC bars arrest of PTI MNA on his return

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred the security agencies for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Mubeen Arif on his return to Pakistan.

Justice Babar Sattar heard a petition seeking the removal of his name from the passport control list.

Advocate Rizwan Akhtar Awan represented Mubeen Arif, while Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal appeared for the Federal government.

During the hearing, the court inquired why Arif’s name had been placed on the passport control list. Director General Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Kazi, explained that Names were added to the list at the request of security agencies.

Justice Babar Sattar remarked that if the court found misuse of authority, there would be consequences.

The case was adjourned till next week for further proceedings.

