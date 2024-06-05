IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Spokesperson Rauf Hassan in the video case.

IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani gave the directives in his written order against the summons of PTI leaders issued by the FIA in the case of a controversial post on the social media platform 'X' from the handle of PTI founder.

The court directed the PTI chairman and spokesperson of PTI to record their statements before it.

The court also issued a notice to the FIA and sought a reply by June 25.