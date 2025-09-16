IHC bars Justice Jahangiri from performing judicial work in fake degree case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred IHC’s Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from performing the judicial duties until the decision of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in alleged fake degree case.

The court also appointed two amicus curiae in the alleged fake degree case including senior lawyer Barrister Zafarullah Khan and former Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf in the case.

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan, heard the case and issued a written order.

The court has issued a notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan for assistance regarding the admissibility of the case.

After the judgment, a new duty roster of judges of the Islamabad High Court has been issued, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri is not included in the new duty roster. Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri's division bench and single bench were abolished after the verdict.

The petition was initially filed earlier this year. Former IHC CJ Aamer Farooq had reserved judgment on the preliminary issue of whether the petition was maintainable.