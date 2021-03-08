UrduPoint.com
IHC Bech Sends Lawyer's Matter To CJ

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Monday sent the matter of an accused lawyer Khalid Mehmood to the chief justice in IHC attack case.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client Khalid Mehmood was neither a member of IHCBA nor he had any connection with the incident.

He said that the confusion was created due to the same Names of lawyers. At this, Justice Jahangiri decided to send the matter to Chief Justice Athar Minallah for further proceeding.

