UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Bench Sends 'aurat March' Matter To CJ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:39 PM

IHC bench sends 'aurat march' matter to CJ

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sent the case against organizers of 'Aurat March' in federal capital to chief justice IHC to form new bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sent the case against organizers of 'Aurat March' in Federal capital to chief justice IHC to form new bench.

During the hearing, petitioner 'Shuhada Foundation's lawyer Tariq Asad Advocate prayed the court to send the matter to another bench for hearing. At this, the court sent the case file to chief justice to form a new bench.

It may be mentioned here that the petition had named interior ministry, inspector general of police (IGP), chief commissioner Islamabad and others as respondents in the case.

It stated that some NGOs were sponsored to promote western agenda in Pakistan and they were spreading hate and discrimination in the society.

The women of Pakistan were being instigated through unethical slogans on the name of 'Aurat March'. The petition gave the reference of a decision given of IHC's Justice Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui which ordered the interior ministry to point out the NGOs working on publishing and printing of controversial material. But the ministry had taken no measures in this regard, it further said.

The petition prayed the court to issue directives for banning said society and foundation and take action against the organizers of 'Aurat March'.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Police Interior Ministry Shaukat Aziz March May Women Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Celebrate Pakistan Day with HUAWEI Petal Search

6 minutes ago

One killed as speeding truck runs over motorbike i ..

35 seconds ago

Two Bulgarian Servicemen Detained on Suspicion of ..

37 seconds ago

German Researchers Describe Mechanism of Blood Clo ..

2 minutes ago

England boss Southgate says footballers should be ..

2 minutes ago

US role as a peace promoter in SA essential: Iftik ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.