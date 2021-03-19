IHC bench sends 'aurat march' matter to CJ

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sent the case against organizers of 'Aurat March' in Federal capital to chief justice IHC to form new bench.

During the hearing, petitioner 'Shuhada Foundation's lawyer Tariq Asad Advocate prayed the court to send the matter to another bench for hearing. At this, the court sent the case file to chief justice to form a new bench.

It may be mentioned here that the petition had named interior ministry, inspector general of police (IGP), chief commissioner Islamabad and others as respondents in the case.

It stated that some NGOs were sponsored to promote western agenda in Pakistan and they were spreading hate and discrimination in the society.

The women of Pakistan were being instigated through unethical slogans on the name of 'Aurat March'. The petition gave the reference of a decision given of IHC's Justice Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui which ordered the interior ministry to point out the NGOs working on publishing and printing of controversial material. But the ministry had taken no measures in this regard, it further said.

The petition prayed the court to issue directives for banning said society and foundation and take action against the organizers of 'Aurat March'.