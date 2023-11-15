IHC bounds lawyers to wear black gowns in court proceedings

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Amir Farooq on Wednesday issued directives, mandating all lawyers to wear black gowns during court hearings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Amir Farooq on Wednesday issued directives, mandating all lawyers to wear black gowns during court hearings.

The directive was prompted by the appearance of the Deputy Attorney General and a senior journalist in the courtroom without the required attire.

Expressing his surprise, the chief justice addressed the two senior individuals, saying, "Both of you are seniors. Are you not aware of the customs of IHC?"

In response, both lawyers offered apologies and assured the court that they would adhere to the dress code in future proceedings.

Following this incident, Chief Justice Amir Farooq extended the directive to all lawyers, instructing them to remind their colleagues to comply with the requirement of wearing black gowns during court sessions.