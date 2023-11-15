Open Menu

IHC Bounds Lawyers To Wear Black Gowns In Court Proceedings

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 08:22 PM

IHC bounds lawyers to wear black gowns in court proceedings

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Amir Farooq on Wednesday issued directives, mandating all lawyers to wear black gowns during court hearings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Amir Farooq on Wednesday issued directives, mandating all lawyers to wear black gowns during court hearings.

The directive was prompted by the appearance of the Deputy Attorney General and a senior journalist in the courtroom without the required attire.

Expressing his surprise, the chief justice addressed the two senior individuals, saying, "Both of you are seniors. Are you not aware of the customs of IHC?"

In response, both lawyers offered apologies and assured the court that they would adhere to the dress code in future proceedings.

Following this incident, Chief Justice Amir Farooq extended the directive to all lawyers, instructing them to remind their colleagues to comply with the requirement of wearing black gowns during court sessions.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lawyers Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves levy of 40 % tax on banks’ wind ..

Cabinet approves levy of 40 % tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021 ..

4 minutes ago
 Three abducted in Wah

Three abducted in Wah

4 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles demise of CM KP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles demise of CM KP

4 minutes ago
 Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Sn ..

Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Snooker C’ship

4 minutes ago
 Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan ..

Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan to address environmental chan ..

11 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur, AJK, Lahore, Islamabad move in T20 Bli ..

Bahawalpur, AJK, Lahore, Islamabad move in T20 Blind Cricket Trophy semis

18 minutes ago
Israeli raid at Gaza hospital sparks international ..

Israeli raid at Gaza hospital sparks international concern

18 minutes ago
 One dacoit killed in police encounter, another fle ..

One dacoit killed in police encounter, another flee

1 hour ago
 China continues to play constructive role to achie ..

China continues to play constructive role to achieve lasting peace between Pales ..

1 hour ago
 Aged woman die in rice harvester accident

Aged woman die in rice harvester accident

1 hour ago
 LESCO detects 282 power pilferers on 68th day of a ..

LESCO detects 282 power pilferers on 68th day of anti-power theft campaign

1 hour ago
 Madagascar imposes curfew in capital ahead of pres ..

Madagascar imposes curfew in capital ahead of presidential vote

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan