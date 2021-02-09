IHC building, judicial complex, F-8 Kachehri witness high security after lawyers' rampage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The security had been remained high alert around the buildings of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Judicial Complex and district court in sector F-8 on Tuesday, a day after the incident of lawyers' rampage in protest against demolition of illegal structures of lawyers' chambers.

Apart from the police personnel, the troops of anti terrorism force (ATF) and Rangers were also deployed while the additional personnel were also alerted to deal with any untoward incident.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) also pasted the notices at the remaining illegal structures erected by lawyers around district Kachehri asking them to remove it otherwise the civic body would demolish the structures itself. It should be noted that there are about 600 illegal structures in the football ground F-8 and more than 100 chambers in the kachehri premises.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held in the Islamabad High Court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, which was also attended by secretary interior, chief commissioner ICT, inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad, judges of high court and Rangers officials to review the security of the courts.

It may be mentioned here that around 700 cases in high court and lowers courts were adjourned without proceeding due to the tense situation after the hooliganism of lawyers in IHC and district courts.

More than 142 cases in the IHC, 19 in the Accountability Courts, 4 in the Anti-Terrorism Court, 25 in the Anti-Narcotics Court and 13 in court of Special Judge Central were adjourned without proceedings while hearings of more than 500 cases in District Courts were also adjourned, which caused nuisance to the public.

It may be mentioned here that a mob of lawyers on Monday stormed into the IHC's Chief Justice block and a district court, vandalizing the doors and windows in protest against demolition of illegal structures by CDA and ICT administration. Two first information reports (FIRs) had been registered in Ramna Police Station and Margala Police Station against the lawyers leading the enraged mob.