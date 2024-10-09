Open Menu

IHC Cancels Bushra Bibi's Bail Hearing Due To Judge Unavailability

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM

IHC cancels Bushra Bibi's bail hearing due to judge unavailability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court's hearing of Bushra Bibi's bail plea in the Toshakhana II case was canceled on Wednesday as Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb was unavailable due to health issues.

The cause list of his court was also canceled.

The case was filed against Bushra Bibi regarding the purchase of a Bulgarian jewelry set at a significantly low price.

The prosecution claims this caused financial harm to the national treasury.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar argued to the court that after changes in NAB laws, the case shifted from NAB to FIA, which submitted the charge sheet without delay.

Meanwhile, the trial court rejected her bail application.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer stated the set, consisting of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, was estimated to be worth Rs 6 million. However, it was purchased for about Rs 3 million.

According to the prosecution, the actual value of the set is much higher, over Rs 30 million.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested a week's time to appoint a special prosecutor, but Justice Aurangzeb declined, stating he would not delay the bail hearing. However, with the judge unavailability, the case has been postponed until further notice.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Jewelry Price Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court From Million Court Bushra Bibi Toshakhana

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

3 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

4 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

5 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

6 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

7 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

7 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

7 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

8 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

8 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

8 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

9 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan