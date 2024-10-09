ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court's hearing of Bushra Bibi's bail plea in the Toshakhana II case was canceled on Wednesday as Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb was unavailable due to health issues.

The cause list of his court was also canceled.

The case was filed against Bushra Bibi regarding the purchase of a Bulgarian jewelry set at a significantly low price.

The prosecution claims this caused financial harm to the national treasury.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar argued to the court that after changes in NAB laws, the case shifted from NAB to FIA, which submitted the charge sheet without delay.

Meanwhile, the trial court rejected her bail application.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer stated the set, consisting of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, was estimated to be worth Rs 6 million. However, it was purchased for about Rs 3 million.

According to the prosecution, the actual value of the set is much higher, over Rs 30 million.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested a week's time to appoint a special prosecutor, but Justice Aurangzeb declined, stating he would not delay the bail hearing. However, with the judge unavailability, the case has been postponed until further notice.