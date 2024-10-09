IHC Cancels Bushra Bibi's Bail Hearing Due To Judge Unavailability
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court's hearing of Bushra Bibi's bail plea in the Toshakhana II case was canceled on Wednesday as Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb was unavailable due to health issues.
The cause list of his court was also canceled.
The case was filed against Bushra Bibi regarding the purchase of a Bulgarian jewelry set at a significantly low price.
The prosecution claims this caused financial harm to the national treasury.
Earlier, Bushra Bibi's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar argued to the court that after changes in NAB laws, the case shifted from NAB to FIA, which submitted the charge sheet without delay.
Meanwhile, the trial court rejected her bail application.
Bushra Bibi’s lawyer stated the set, consisting of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, was estimated to be worth Rs 6 million. However, it was purchased for about Rs 3 million.
According to the prosecution, the actual value of the set is much higher, over Rs 30 million.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested a week's time to appoint a special prosecutor, but Justice Aurangzeb declined, stating he would not delay the bail hearing. However, with the judge unavailability, the case has been postponed until further notice.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N leader alleges PTI fabricates controversies under external influence1 minute ago
-
SHEC delegation visits SAU, reviews progress of institution2 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms vital to strengthen judicial system: Rana Ihsan11 minutes ago
-
Stern actions, several buildings sealed after dengue larvae found11 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Anti-Polio vaccination campaign to begin from October 2811 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agri-minister for ensuring provision of quality seeds to farmers22 minutes ago
-
RTA starts operation against illegal bases in Latiafabd31 minutes ago
-
KUMC organizes ceremony in connection with 'World Heart Day'31 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organize Girls Sports Carnival at Pak Sports Complex from Oct 1832 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee calls for overhauling medical fees, MDCAT System42 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to harmonize hours of green buses for facilitating students52 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 1st meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Smog Mitigation & Climate Resilience2 hours ago