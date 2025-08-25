IHC cancels cause-list of CJ Sarfraz Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday canceled the cause-list of Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar due to his unavailability.

Three cases were scheduled for Monday before the court of Chief Justice IHC which included Azam Khan Swati’s plea seeking cases details against him.

The three cases were placed in no-scope list and they will be rescheduled later.