IHC cancels cause lists of Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Tariq Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday cancelled the cause list of the courts of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar due to their leaves.

The cases against recruitments in local departments of Federal capital including police from other provinces were fixed before the larger bench.

But the hearings in larger bench postponed due to the unavailability of Justice Sattar. The IHC’s bench had summoned attorney general of Pakistan today for assistance and had extended the stay till February 6.

The larger bench was comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan.