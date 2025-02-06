IHC Cancels Cause Lists Of Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Tariq Mehmood
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday cancelled the cause list of the courts of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar due to their leaves.
The cases against recruitments in local departments of Federal capital including police from other provinces were fixed before the larger bench.
But the hearings in larger bench postponed due to the unavailability of Justice Sattar. The IHC’s bench had summoned attorney general of Pakistan today for assistance and had extended the stay till February 6.
The larger bench was comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abbottabad announces strict measures for public relief during Ramadan7 minutes ago
-
DPO Hub Syed Fazal starts work after taking charge of his office7 minutes ago
-
Federal Urdu University, Kazan Federal University strengthen Pakistan-Russia academic collaboration7 minutes ago
-
"Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" Cultural Festival to showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage7 minutes ago
-
IHC cancels cause lists of Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Tariq Mehmood7 minutes ago
-
DG SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi retires17 minutes ago
-
PEN opposes postponement of board exams17 minutes ago
-
Esa Khel tribe of Sufaid Sung agrees to vaccinate children17 minutes ago
-
Uswa College Islamabad delegation visits Parliament House17 minutes ago
-
One killed in Quetta firing incident27 minutes ago
-
Development, women's welfare govt's top priority: Adviser to CM27 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Jamat Khana for condolence of Prince Karim Aga Khan47 minutes ago