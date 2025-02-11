IHC cancels cause lists of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Ijaz Ishaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled the cause list of the courts of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan due to their unavailability.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan would be unavailable from February 11, to February 17.

However, the cause list of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb was also cancelled after he was appointed as ad-hoc judge of the apex court.