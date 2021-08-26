UrduPoint.com

IHC Cancels Interim Bail Of B4U Company's Owner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday canceled the interim bail of owner of B4U company in a case pertaining to looting the citizens on the name of investment.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq announced the decision which was reserved earlier after listening arguments from both sides.

Accused lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa and Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sardar Muzafar Abbasi appeared before the court.

The accused left the court room before the bench announced the decision. The NAB had started efforts to arrest accused Saifur Rehman.

