IHC CJ appoints new registrar

The Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on Tuesday appointed Muhammad Yar Wilana as Registrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on Tuesday appointed Muhammad Yar Wilana as Registrar.

As per the notification issued by the registrar office, Additional Registrar (BPS-21) Maqsood Ahmed as Secretary to Acting Chief Justice.

Previously Noor Mirza was serving at this post.

The IHC’s Acting Chief Justice also appointed retired district and session judge Muhammad Yar Wilani as registrar for one year on contract.