IHC CJ Appoints New Registrar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:43 PM
The Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on Tuesday appointed Muhammad Yar Wilana as Registrar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on Tuesday appointed Muhammad Yar Wilana as Registrar.
As per the notification issued by the registrar office, Additional Registrar (BPS-21) Maqsood Ahmed as Secretary to Acting Chief Justice.
Previously Noor Mirza was serving at this post.
The IHC’s Acting Chief Justice also appointed retired district and session judge Muhammad Yar Wilani as registrar for one year on contract.
Recent Stories
Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International
ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament
Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud10 minutes ago
-
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case15 minutes ago
-
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 1915 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to achieve $5 billion bilateral trade target with Turkiye: PM11 minutes ago
-
PSMA appreciates govts for providing cheapest sugar to consumers in Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests key member of Chinioti gang involved in human trafficking5 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang arrested, 13 motorcycles recovered5 minutes ago
-
PM directs e-Office implementation in all federal ministries by March 205 minutes ago
-
Staff suspended on arresting 13 fake candidates in Bostan exam center5 minutes ago
-
Moot emphasize Digital Literacy and Precision Agriculture at SAU Conference2 minutes ago
-
Encroachments banned in cleared areas: DC Jhang2 minutes ago
-
IHC CJ appoints new registrar2 minutes ago