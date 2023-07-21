IHC CJ orders to fix only urgent cases during vacations

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday ordered the Registrar Office to fix only emergency basis cases as per the circular regarding the summer vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday ordered the Registrar Office to fix only emergency basis cases as per the circular regarding the summer vacations.

The chief justice expressed annoyance over inclusion of routine cases in the cause list during the vacations and said that it was a clear order that only urgent cases pertaining to bails, stays etc would be fixed for hearing.

The court summoned the IHC Deputy Registrar and issued instructions in this regard.