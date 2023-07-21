Open Menu

IHC CJ Orders To Fix Only Urgent Cases During Vacations

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 11:09 PM

IHC CJ orders to fix only urgent cases during vacations

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday ordered the Registrar Office to fix only emergency basis cases as per the circular regarding the summer vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday ordered the Registrar Office to fix only emergency basis cases as per the circular regarding the summer vacations.

The chief justice expressed annoyance over inclusion of routine cases in the cause list during the vacations and said that it was a clear order that only urgent cases pertaining to bails, stays etc would be fixed for hearing.

The court summoned the IHC Deputy Registrar and issued instructions in this regard.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bo ..

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be U ..

4 minutes ago
 Education investment yields remarkable results in ..

Education investment yields remarkable results in FBISE annual examinations 2023 ..

4 minutes ago
 MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HM ..

MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HMC

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Respons ..

Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Response Strategy finalised

4 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into U ..

Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into US Congresswoman Greene - Lette ..

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Bastad results

Tennis: ATP Bastad results

8 minutes ago
Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From German ..

Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From Germany - Defense Minister

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonmen ..

Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonment of Kashmiri political leader ..

8 minutes ago
 Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo fin ..

Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo finish

8 minutes ago
 Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of Whi ..

Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of White House race

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results

3 minutes ago
 DR Congo races to be ready for Francophone Games

DR Congo races to be ready for Francophone Games

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan