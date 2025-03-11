Open Menu

IHC CJ Pays Surprise Visit To Various Sections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

IHC CJ pays surprise visit to various sections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sarfraz Dogar on Tuesday paid surprise visits to different sections and viewed facilities being provided to litigant in judicial affairs.

He also met with the people at the reception and inquired about the facilities.

He took briefing from the staff regarding the mechanism of various facilities to public.

The acting chief justice also visited the biometric and diary branches and viewed its functions and isusses being faced there.

He instructed the judicial staff to pay their responsibilities in an effective way and emphasised on provision of better facilities to litigants.

Recent Stories

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yous ..

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..

46 seconds ago
 Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

32 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

45 minutes ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

4 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

5 hours ago
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

6 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

6 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

6 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

6 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan