IHC CJ pays surprise visit to various sections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sarfraz Dogar on Tuesday paid surprise visits to different sections and viewed facilities being provided to litigant in judicial affairs.

He also met with the people at the reception and inquired about the facilities.

He took briefing from the staff regarding the mechanism of various facilities to public.

The acting chief justice also visited the biometric and diary branches and viewed its functions and isusses being faced there.

He instructed the judicial staff to pay their responsibilities in an effective way and emphasised on provision of better facilities to litigants.