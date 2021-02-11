IHC CJ says he was surprised to see Dar Advocate among violent lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Thursday observed that he was surprised to see Hammad Saeed Dar Advocate among the group of violent lawyers who had attacked the IHC.

He said Hammad Dar was very aggressive among the lawyers' mob. It was the IHC which had given relief to Dar when he was kidnapped on January 2, he added.

Chief Justice Minallah said it did not matter if 200 out of 6,000 lawyers were involved in the violent incident, which had disgraced the whole fraternity.

He expressed these views while hearing the case regarding the disappearance of Hammad Dar Advocate.

The petitioner's lawyer, Abdul Rafay Advocate, said it was an unfortunate incident.

It may be mentioned that Hammad Dar's father Sufian Dar had approached the IHC when his son was disappeared on January 2. Dar was recovered on January 4, on the directives of IHC.