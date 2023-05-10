IHC clarifies position in Tyrian White case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a clarification regarding a petition seeking disqualification of PTI's chief Imran Khan for hiding information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

It stated that the cause list was issued and opinion of two judges was uploaded on the website without informing the respondents. It said also that the opinion was not a court verdict.

It further said that new bench would be constituted to take up the case. The circular said that the action would be taken against the responsible of uploading the opinion of two judges on website.