UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Clubbed Two Petitions Pertaining To SECP Data Leak

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

IHC clubbed two petitions pertaining to SECP data leak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed petition of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officer Arsalan Zafar in the data leak case with another case pertaining to harassment of a journalist Fakhar Durrani.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah decided to conduct hearing on two cases together and adjourned the case till December 17.

During the course of proceeding, the Chief Justice noted that Munawar Iqbal Dogal Advocate infected with coronavirus and had given an application to adjourned the case till next date.

After this, the court adjourned hearing into the matter without further proceeding.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) December Islamabad High Court Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

18 minutes ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

18 minutes ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

22 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

22 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

35 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.