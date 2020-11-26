IHC clubbed two petitions pertaining to SECP data leak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday clubbed petition of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officer Arsalan Zafar in the data leak case with another case pertaining to harassment of a journalist Fakhar Durrani.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah decided to conduct hearing on two cases together and adjourned the case till December 17.

During the course of proceeding, the Chief Justice noted that Munawar Iqbal Dogal Advocate infected with coronavirus and had given an application to adjourned the case till next date.

After this, the court adjourned hearing into the matter without further proceeding.