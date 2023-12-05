Open Menu

IHC Clubs Appeals Of Terminated Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday clubbed all appeals against the verdict of single member bench for termination of government employees who were reinstated on the recommendations of a parliamentary committee.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, heard the intra court appeals of the employees concerned.

At the outset of hearing, the court enquired the petitioner regarding the regularization letters of the petitioners so that it may know under what rules the employees were regularized or reinstated.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the court couldn’t give the verdict on one or two cases rather it would hear all cases together.

Qadir Mandokhail, the head of the parliamentary body, said he had been the chairman of the committee. He said that he had appeared before the bench as an advocate.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that the Federal government had clearly expressed disconnection with this matter. He said that the court couldn’t go against the rules.

The court instructed to staff to club all appeals for hearing together on January 23.

