IHC Clubs Appeals Regarding Ban On Prisoners For Political Discussions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 10:17 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday clubbed the appeals against termination of rule regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions in jails and served notices to respondents

A two judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the intra court appeals of Punjab government and chief commissioner ICT against the verdict of single member bench which had nullified the ban on political discussion of prisoners in Adiala Jail.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that as the two identical appeals are pending let the court club them for hearing together.

On the occasion additional advocate general Punjab prayed the court to suspend the verdict of single member bench to which the court said that it would view the two appeals together.

The court also served notices to the respondents on miscellaneous application seeking to suspend the verdict of single bench. The Punjab government had adopted the stance in its appeal that this matter is beyond the jurisdiction of IHC and prayed the court to set aside the previous judgment.The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.

