IHC Clubs Appeals Regarding Ban On Prisoners For Political Discussions
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 10:17 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday clubbed the appeals against termination of rule regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions in jails and served notices to respondents
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday clubbed the appeals against termination of rule regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions in jails and served notices to respondents.
A two judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the intra court appeals of Punjab government and chief commissioner ICT against the verdict of single member bench which had nullified the ban on political discussion of prisoners in Adiala Jail.
At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that as the two identical appeals are pending let the court club them for hearing together.
On the occasion additional advocate general Punjab prayed the court to suspend the verdict of single member bench to which the court said that it would view the two appeals together.
The court also served notices to the respondents on miscellaneous application seeking to suspend the verdict of single bench. The Punjab government had adopted the stance in its appeal that this matter is beyond the jurisdiction of IHC and prayed the court to set aside the previous judgment.The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.
Recent Stories
PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s rights, well-being
Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending social evils, backwardness: Gover ..
Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater interest of people in AJK: Co ..
Pak Embassy Brussels, Federation of Belgian Chambers host webinar on trade, inve ..
ICT Police security division holds rank pinning ceremony for 43 newly promoted o ..
ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub
Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for Courts, Police
Iqra University students visit Safe City Islamabad to explore modern policing te ..
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur
Higher education in the region, terms it backbone of socioeconomic development: ..
SFA, WFP sign MoU to implement Fortification of Whole Wheat Flour through Small- ..
LESCO takes steps to maintain beauty of Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s rights, well-being29 seconds ago
-
Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending social evils, backwardness: Governor31 seconds ago
-
Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater interest of people in AJK: Commissioner32 seconds ago
-
Pak Embassy Brussels, Federation of Belgian Chambers host webinar on trade, investment opportunities34 seconds ago
-
ICT Police security division holds rank pinning ceremony for 43 newly promoted officers15 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub15 minutes ago
-
Iqra University students visit Safe City Islamabad to explore modern policing technologies15 minutes ago
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur36 minutes ago
-
SFA, WFP sign MoU to implement Fortification of Whole Wheat Flour through Small-Scale Mills38 minutes ago
-
LESCO takes steps to maintain beauty of Lahore38 minutes ago
-
SOC arrests two dangerous criminals from UAE48 minutes ago
-
Salik directs to establish Pakistan House in Karbala, Religious Affairs Directorate in Iraq48 minutes ago