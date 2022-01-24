IHC clubs bail petitions in B4U company fraud case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday clubbed a bail petition of another accused with case of B4U Company's owner pertaining looting the public on the name of investment.

The bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the case.

The court clubbed the petition filed by Faisal Ayub, an employee of aforesaid company, with case of Adam Ameen and sent the matter the Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The court noted that an identical case was already pending with the court of chief justice. Accused Faisal Ayub had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail from IHC.